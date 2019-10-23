WASHINGTON — The only thing that makes a World Series Game 1 win better is knowing we also get free tacos!

As part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, we get a free Doritos® Locos taco when a base is stolen during World Series play, and thanks to the Nationals' shortstop Trea Turner, free tacos we will have.

Turner's infield single to leadoff the game, followed by an immediate stolen second base, earns him the title of Taco Hero. The Nationals went on to win Game 1 against the Astros 5-4.

The date when fans can redeem their free taco voucher is yet to be announced.

Turner stole 35 bases during the regular season, so it's not a surprise that he was able to get us free tacos right away.

