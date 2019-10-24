HOUSTON, Texas — Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night.

Biles grew up in Spring, Texas, a northern suburb of Houston, which makes her an easy choice to throw for the Astros. But the 22-year-old gymnastics all-star didn't just throw the first pitch -- she made sure to flip and twist, too, showing off her skills that have earned her 25 gymnastics world championship titles.

RELATED: Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds

Wednesday night's game wasn't the only time Biles has thrown the first pitch for the Astros. She previously showed off her acrobatic skills in 2016.

It hasn't been announced who will throw the first pitch in Washington. Nationals, if you're still looking for someone for Game 3, we recommend this guy, DMV area native / Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, or soccer legend and Washington Spirit star Rose Levelle.

RELATED: Simone Biles sets new record as USA wins team gold at world championships

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.