WASHINGTON — Nationals fans come in all shapes and sizes -- including newborns.

These babies at the Inova Loudoun Hospital were dressed in Nationals gear to show support of the World Series.

The hospital said the babies are the All-Star lineup.

RELATED: Nats fans stay positive after 4-1 loss to Astros in Game 3

The babies show their support of the Nats.

Inova Loudoun Hospital

The babies wore Nationals caps and rally towels, dressed from head-to-toe in red.

The babies are the all-star lineup.

Inova Loudoun Hospital

Now all their missing is a baby shark.

RELATED: 'I've been waiting 50 years' | Father and daughter Expos fans travel to DC for first time to see Nats World Series

The babies are dressed head-to-toe in Nationals gear.

Inova Loudoun Hospital

The hospital posted the babies on Facebook, rooting on the team.

RELATED: Nationals struggle to find the big hit, drop Game 3 to Astros

Nats fans across the District are showing their Nationals pride, too. Basically trhe entire city is gearing up for Game 4, and is planning to celebrate all throughout the World Series. For the updated game schedule, see below:

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.