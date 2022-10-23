Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again

The Astros will face the Phillies in the World Series. Game 1 is in Houston on Friday.

NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees.

Taking advantage of a costly error by second baseman Gleyber Torres to produce the go-ahead rally in the seventh inning, the Astros won their second consecutive pennant and fourth in six years.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer off ailing Yankees starter Nestor Cortes to help the AL West champions overcome an early 3-0 deficit.

Houston will open the World Series at home Friday night against Bryce Harper and the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies, who beat San Diego earlier in the day to close out the best-of-seven NLCS in five games.

It was the first time both pennants were decided on the same day since 1992.

After losing to Atlanta in last year's World Series, Houston earned the fifth pennant in franchise history and another chance at its second World Series championship.

The team's 2017 title was tainted by a cheating scandal.

Game updates

Houston 6, New York 5

Yordan Alvarez singled through the right side, scoring Jose Altuve and tying the game 5-5.

Alex Bregman followed with an RBI single to right, scoring Jeremy Peña and giving the Astros a 6-5 lead.

New York 5, Houston 4

Harrison Bader hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to put the Yankees on top 5-4.

Bader in the BX 😤 pic.twitter.com/qwzJboRBzF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 24, 2022

Houston 4, New York 4

Anthony Rizzo drove in Harrison Bader to tie the game in the fourth inning.

Tony ties it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AVySo91ScD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 24, 2022

Houston 4, New York 3

Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to tie the game. Cortes was removed from the game due to injury after the game-tying shot.

Yordan Alvarez doubled, Kyle Tucker reached on an infield single and Yuli Gurriel gave the Astros a 4-3 lead by poking a single through the right side, scoring Alvarez.

New York 3, Houston 0

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double in the second inning to increase the Yankees' lead.

Rizz rips an RBI-double 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ooUF43Mk9U — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 24, 2022

New York 2, Houston 0

Giancarlo Stanton delivered an RBI single to right field to get the scoring started in the first inning.

Big G 👊 pic.twitter.com/6DkkhfQseO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 24, 2022

Gleyber Torres followed with a bloop single to center that scored another run.

Gleyber knocks in another 👏 pic.twitter.com/yvEqclUqZK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 24, 2022

Weather delay

Tonight's ALCS game will not start on time. It remains possible that the game could be postponed and rescheduled to tomorrow. We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m. (ET). — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 23, 2022

Astros lineup

Has a team ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-seven series?

So what are the odds New York comes back to take the ALCS? It’s only happened one time that a team down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series has won, and that was the Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Only one team in MLB history has won a best-of-seven series after being down 3 games-to-none.



Teams up 3-0 are 38-1 (.974 pct.) — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2022

But it almost happened two years ago with these Houston Astros. They were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 0-3 in the ALCS and came back to tie it at 3 games apiece before the Rays took the deciding Game 7 and went on to the World Series.

So the Astros still need to go out there and win a game, something not lost on outfielder Chas McCormick and pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Astros have a 3-0 lead.



"We're going to play like it's the first game tomorrow - the first game of the series. - @chazzyfizzz



"Zero complacency, that's kind of the theme." - @JustinVerlander



A viewer photo shows how many Yankees fan left Game 3 early. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4xnVIc49Zw — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2022

What’s the forecast for Game 4 in New York?

First pitch for tonight’s Game 4 is set for 6:07 Houston time, and in New York, they’re expecting showers, which could lead to a delay. Storms are in the forecast there on Monday, but they’re earlier in the day. Game 5, if needed, would be a 3:07 p.m. first pitch.