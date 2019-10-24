HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have fired Brandon Taubman, the assistant general manager who came under fire for inappropriate comments he made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

The Astros announced Taubman’s firing Thursday.

Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Apstein reported during the Astros’ clubhouse celebrating after winning the American League Championship Series, Taubman allegedly shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!” during the locker room celebration.

According to Apstein, Taubman's remarks about the closer, who had just given up a two-run homer that tied the game, were directed at three female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet. Apstein said Taubman repeated the statement half a dozen times, making them uncomfortable.

Apstein said none of the women had questioned Taubman about Osuna so the timing seemed odd.

The Astros took heat in 2018 for adding Osuna to their roster. In May of that year, he was accused of assaulting the mother of his child. Prosecutors dropped the charges in a plea bargain but Osuna was suspended for 75 games by MLB.

The Astros released the following statement:

“During the past two days, the Astros pro-actively assisted Major League Baseball in interviewing Astros employees as part of MLB’s investigation of the events published in the recent Sports Illustrated article. Major League Baseball also separately interviewed members of the media over the past 24 hours.

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence.

“Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident. Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.

“We are thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation. As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.”

