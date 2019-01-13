NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kevin McClain scored a career-high 28 points and added six assists as Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 109-93 on Saturday.

The 109 points were a school record for a regulation game in the program's NCAA Division I era. The Bruins' 64 first-half points tied their best effort in a half at the Curb Event Center.

Dylan Windler added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins. McClain hit 12 of 15 free throws. Grayson Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (12-3, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Belmont is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Nick Mayo had 26 points for the Colonels (7-10, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jomaru Brown added 17 points. Dujuanta Weaver had 15 points.