LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The stage is set for tonight: The undefeated Louisville Cardinals are heading north to face top-ranked Notre Dame.

To celebrate the occasion, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has declared January 10, 2019 "Wear Red Day".

"Louisvillians from all corners are urged to wear red to show their support and excitement for the No. 2-ranked Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team as they take on No. 1-ranked Notre Dame. Go Cards!" Fischer said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated game is Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Louisville is one of three undefeated teams in the country and they're hoping to continue their winning streak.

Last year, the Cards defeated Notre Dame by 33 points at home and came out with another victory against the Fighting Irish in the ACC Tournament Final.

Ultimately, Notre Dame would win the 2018 National Championship.