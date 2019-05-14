LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Maximum Security's jockey Luis Saez plans to appeal a ruling to suspend him for fifteen racing dates between May 23 and June 14.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said Saez failed to control his mount and make the proper effort to keep a straight course and then caused the interference that led to Maximum Security getting disqualified.

Saez argues it was War of Will's rider's fault for trying to squeeze in a spot that wasn't there.

