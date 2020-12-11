Months after COVID-19 postponement, Masters tees off

First though, weather made sure it wasn't the start everyone was hoping for on Thursday.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: According to PGA Tour Communications play will resume at the Masters at 10:22 a.m.

Original story below

It's the tournament you've waited all year for - and now you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Months after COVID-19 postponed the Masters, play was suspended due to inclement weather this morning at 7:35 a.m., according to the tournament's Twitter account.

At 7:35 A.M. EST, play was suspended due to inclement weather. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

We wait practically a whole year for the Masters, only for it to be balmy and rainy in Georgia in mid-November - 2020, right?

The basics

What: The Masters

The Masters Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. When: Today through Sunday

Today through Sunday TV: ESPN's broadcast coverage is from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Streaming will be available throughout the round of play on cbssports.com & the CBS Sports app.

The first fall Masters will be without many of the traditions that make it a tradition unlike any other.

The pimiento cheese sandwiches are still at Augusta National this week, and so is the Hogan Bridge over Rae’s Creek. But so much else has changed.

The azaleas have long since bloomed, without patrons the galleries will be sparse - mostly media and tournament officials - and even the green jacket presentation ceremony in Butler Cabin will look a little different.

There isn't anything normal about awarding a green jacket 1 1/2 weeks before Thanksgiving. But at least they're playing starting Thursday.