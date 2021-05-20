Vaccinated fans no longer required to wear masks at Louisville Bats games

The updated guidance is effective immediately as the team prepares for a 12-game homestand at the end of May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear masks at Louisville Slugger Field for Bats games.

The Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliate made the announcement on their website.

The Bats said fans who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be asked to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking inside the park. The ball club opened their season earlier this month.

Other local sporting venues like the KFC Yum! Center and Lynn Family Stadium have followed suit in updating their guidance on masking.

Kentucky is expected to expand capacity to 75% by Memorial Day weekend and to 100% capacity at all indoor and outdoor venues on June 11. Additionally, the state's mask mandate will end on the same date.

