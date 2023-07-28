Suspended Louisville high school football coach facing allegations of sexual abuse

Authorities confirmed Donnie Stoner is wanted in connection to allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former head coach of duPont Manual High School’s football team is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police.

Police confirmed they have issued an arrest warrant for Donnie Stoner.

On July 14, the school announced Stoner was "temporarily removed" from the football program. The school district didn’t provide any details at the time of his removal.

Authorities said the warrant is in connection to allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor.

"Following our policies and procedures, Donnie Stoner has been reassigned to a job location where he will not have contact with children," JCPS Spokesperson Mark Hebert said. "His status is still 'temporarily removed' as football coach."

Manual Athletics Director Dave Zuberer was asked about the situation on Thursday.

"No, well that's a personnel matter, not going to speak on that today. Nothing to say there," he said.

In a statement, Stoner's attorney Rob Eggert told WHAS11 he is "confident [Stoner will] be vindicated in court."

Assistant Coach Josh Gillispie was named the program’s head coach in the interim.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

