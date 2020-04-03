LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers can see the bourbon barrel-inspired roof from the interstate, and soon fans will enjoy the first soccer match inside Lynn Family Stadium.

“I can't walk into this stadium without feeling just an unbelievable sense of pride, what we've been able to do here together is incredible,” said Louisville City FC President, Brad Estes

The key to the stadium was handed over to Estes on Tuesday after 15 months of construction that started in November.

It took 1,012 people working through snow and sunshine to build the stadium in 345,589 hours.

“We knew the middle of April was our goal, so they could play a game here today,” said Messer Construction project manager, Jason Larkin. “We have our occupancy permit, there's still some painting to touch up, some things in the wall to fix, but those things are normal that last couple weeks and we'll be ready for that first game.”

The stadium holds 11,600 seats, and up to 15,000 fans. Fans will have a chance to sit only feet away from the action, and the Supporter Zone offers standing room.

“They are so loud anyway, and for them to have those bleachers to stomp on as well, you'll have all the drums and the smoke right in front of them, it's going to be absolutely incredible,” said Louisville City FC Spokesperson Howie Lindsey.

The home opener is April 11. Single game tickets are already sold out, but season tickets are still available.

RELATED: Lynn Family Stadium to hire 40 at job fair ahead of Louisville FC soccer season

RELATED: Committee approves plans for soccer training facility

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.