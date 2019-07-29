BANGKOK (Thailand) - The dominance of USA at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup has resumed after they secured their eighth triumph at the event, regaining the title they relinquished to Russia two years ago.

USA won an overtime classic against Australia 74-70 in Bangkok to deliver a seventh title in eight editions, adding to their previous successes in 1997, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

It was Paige Bueckers and Aliyah Boston who impressed in the Final of the competition after the former dropped an all-action 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Boston contributed a 12-point and 11-rebound double-double as USA completed a flawless 7-0 campaign.

Izzy Anstey starred for a heartbroken Australia with 16 points and 12 rebounds as they posted their best finish in more than two decades, having last reached the title game back in 1997.

Earlier in the day, Spain returned to the podium for the first time in four editions, having last took a medal during successive Final appearances in 2009 and 2011. They took bronze with a 58-52 success against Belgium as Lola Pendande did the business with 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists.

She was rewarded with a place on the All-Star Five for her efforts during the competition, while Paige Bueckers of USA had double cause for celebration after being crowned TISSOT MVP. She led the tournament in assists and was joined in the All-Star Five by her teammate Rhyne Howard who made a crunch play down the stretch of the Final to help seal the title.

Alexandra Fowler of Australia made the lineup too for her near tournament double-double, while Billie Massey did manage to make it a double-double for Belgium and was rewarded for taking them to a historic place in the Semi-Finals.

Also on hand to witness the culmination of the U19 Women's World Cup were: FIBA President Horacio Muratore; FIBA Executive Committee and FIBA Central Board member Lena Wallin-Kantzy; FIBA Treasurer Ingo Weiss.