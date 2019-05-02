LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – University of Louisville senior guard Asia Durr was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20.

The 20 college athletes were selected by a poll of national college basketball experts based on the athlete’s performances during the first half of the 2018-2019 season. The athletes who made the list are front-runners for sport’s most prestigious honor and the John R. Wooden Award All America Team.

Durr, a 2017-18 Wooden Award All-American, ranks second in the ACC and 15th in the country with 20.8 points per game. She ranks fourth in the ACC with 2.7 3-point field goals made per game and sixth with a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

She was named espnW Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 24 points on 5-10 shooting from beyond the arc as she helped the Cardinals beat No. 2 UConn at the KFC Yum! Center.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not appearing on this list are still eligible for the National Ballot, which will be announced in early March. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 12, 2019.