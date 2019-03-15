CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Louisville Cardinals saw their ACC Tournament championship dreams end in the quarterfinals with a 83-70 loss to No. 3 North Carolina.

One night after dominating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Cardinals couldn't find the same rhythm against the Tar Heels. The Cardinals will return to Louisville, where they will wait to see where the selection committee will send them in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville trailed by just one point with under six minutes to go in the first half after a three-pointer from Dwayne Sutton cut UNC's lead to 34-33, but Tar Heels ripped off an 11-2 run to finish the half with a 45-35 advantage.

The Cardinals were outrebounded by the Tar Heels, 44-35, and could never pull off a run to get close in the second half.

Sutton led all Cardinal scorers with 14 points, adding six rebounds and four assists to his stat line. Malik Williams finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the loss.

North Carolina was led by senior Luke Maye and freshman Coby White, both scoring 19 points each. Senior Cameron Johnson also added 14 points.

The Tar Heels will face the winner of Duke-Syracuse in the semifinals Friday evening.