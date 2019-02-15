LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's men's basketball matchups for its Atlantic Coast Conference games have been announced for each of the next three seasons for the league’s 20-game schedule, which begins with the 2019-20 season.

Each team will play its two primary rivals every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.

The Cardinals will have designated rivals Pittsburgh and Virginia both home and away each of the next three seasons will face a varying group of four additional opponents twice and eight once.

In 2019-20, the first year of the 20-game conference schedule and UofL’s sixth as a member of the ACC, the Cardinals' home ACC opponents will include Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. UofL's 10 league road games will be at Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Louisville's home ACC opponents in the 2020-21 season will be Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' 10 ACC away games will be at Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

For 2021-22, Louisville's home ACC opponents will be Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Wake Forest. UofL's 10 league road games will be at Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

UofL Athletics

This information may be found here.