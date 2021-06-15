Louisville Xtreme loses Indoor Football League membership

The IFL announced Monday that it terminated the team's membership for "failure to meet and maintain league obligations."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Xtreme has played its final game as a member of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The league announced Monday that it terminated the team's membership for "failure to meet and maintain league obligations."

In a press release, the IFL said its board of directors voted unanimously on June 14 to remove Louisville Xtreme from the league, effective immediately.

“This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon.

Tyron said he respected the work that General Manager Victor Cole and his partners had done with the team, but Louisville Xtreme wasn't able to meet the "high standards" the IFL set.

The Xtreme was supposed to play against the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 12, but the game was postponed after the team "consulted" with IFL officials.

In February, the Louisville Xtreme signed a three-year lease with the KFC Yum! Center. The team was supposed to play eight home games at the Yum! Center between April 24 and July 31.

At the time, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the announcement was a "touchdown for our downtown," saying it would bring entertainment and life back to an area that has struggled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Xtreme's ownership group includes more than 20 Black stakeholders, with Cole serving as general manager. Former University of Louisville quarterback Chris Redman serves as the team's president.

The Louisville Xtreme has not yet issued a statement on its removal from the IFL.

