Louisville Xtreme tickets to go on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The inaugural season of Louisville Xtreme football is near and you can now purchase tickets for the indoor football team.

There’s only a few hours left for the presale and you have to use the code “XTREME” to get tickets before anyone else.

Below is the schedule for Louisville Xtreme football.

Click here to purchase.

April 24, 2021, vs. Massachusetts Pirates

May 22, 2021, vs. Frisco Fighters

May 29, 2021, vs. Sioux Falls Storm

June 12, 2021, vs. Green Bay Blizzard

June 27, 2021, vs. Massachusetts Pirates

July 3, 2021, vs. Spokane Shock

July 10, 2021, vs. Green Bay Blizzard

July 31, 2021, vs. Iowa Barnstormers

