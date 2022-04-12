Women's Cup returning to Louisville with more teams in 2022

Women's Cup CEO J.P. Reynal said the tournament will be "bigger and better" and stressed that this expansion is a step forward for women's soccer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Women's Cup is returning to Louisville this summer, featuring some of the world's biggest soccer clubs. The international tournament will be back at Lynn Family Stadium this August.

Last year, teams from France and Germany came to the Derby City to join Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Red Stars for the 2021 Women's Cup. This year, the tournament is expanding to include a total of six teams. Mexico's Club America and Jana's Tokyo Verdy have been announced so far. The other two international teams will be announced next month.

Women's Cup CEO J.P. Reynal said this year's Women's Cup will be "bigger and better" and stressed that this expansion is a step forward for women's soccer.

"It allows a possibility that doesn't exist," Reynal said. "If I tell you that rarely teams from Europe get to play teams from America, but almost never, if not never do they get to play a team from Japan or a team from Mexico. This expansion is proving that the world of women's soccer can come together."

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to begin on Sunday, Aug. 14. The winners of those matches will face Racing Louisville and Seattle-based OL Reign in the semifinals on Aug. 17. The final matches will happen on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tickets are on sale now. Racing Louisville season ticket members will receive an email to get their seats to the tournament.

According to the release from Racing Louisville FC, event organizers are planning additional events surrounding the tournament including a music festival and youth soccer activities.

