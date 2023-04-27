Louisville women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith commits to LSU

She entered the transfer portal on April 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Hailey Van Lith confirmed she is transferring to Louisiana State University on Thursday afternoon.

The women's basketball star posted a photo to her social media accounts of her wearing a No. 11 jersey in front of purple Tigers' background and tagged LSU's Women's Basketball. The caption read, "eleven."

Van Lith entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April.

The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.

Van Lith's final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.