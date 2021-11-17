x
Engstler leads No. 10 Louisville in 82-25 rout of Bellarmine

No. 10 Louisville earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for No. 10 Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine. 

The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter that let them build a 24-7 lead with 2:21 left in the period. 

After shooting just 28.6 percent against Arizona in 61-59 season-opening loss Friday, the Cardinals found their stroke on their homecourt.

The women's basketball team's next game will be Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center against UT Martin.

