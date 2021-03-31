Louisville falls to Stanford 78-63 in Elite 8

It was a 27-point swing from the half to end of the game, and Louisville ultimately fell to Stanford 78-63.

SAN ANTONIO — All that stood between the University of Louisville women's basketball team and the Final Four was Stanford. The Cards entered 3-2 in the Elite 8.

UofL set the tone early with their defense and led by 12 points at the half. In the third quarter, Stanford went on a a 17-2 run to get back in the game.

Next up, Stanford is set to face South Carolina on Friday night in a rematch of the 2017 national semifinals.

This story may be updated.

