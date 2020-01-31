LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women faced a familiar foe Thursday night in rival Notre Dame, but it wasn't the same Fighting Irish.

Muffet McGray's team was just 7-13 on the year, and 2-6 in ACC play. Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Jeff Walz and his crew, who were looking to go 10-0 in ACC play.

After leading by 21 at the half, the Cardinals would go on to smash Notre Dame 86-54. This win snaps a two-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish.

Dana Evans scored 17 points in the team's 13th straight win.

Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook had 12 points and Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points to help the Cardinals improve their record to 21-1. Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 points for the Fighting Irish, who fell to 7-14.

