No. 2 Louisville volleyball remain unbeaten with 3-1 win at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Middle blocker Anna Stevenson had 10 kills and seven blocks to lead the No. 2-ranked Louisville to a 3-1 win at North Carolina in ACC volleyball action Sunday afternoon.



With the 14-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 win, the Cardinals move to 23-0 on the season and 13-0 in the ACC. UofL is the last unbeaten team in Division I as No. 1 Texas fell at Baylor yesterday. UofL hit .248 for the set with six aces and 13 blocks. Anna DeBeer had 11 kills and three blocks. Libero Elena Scott had 12 digs and five aces. Tori Dilfer notched 36 assists, nine digs and a block.



Carolina drops to 18-6 and 7-6 in the ACC. UNC hit .167 for the match with eight blocks and 11 service errors. The Tar Heels were led by the explosive offense of Nia Robinson, who had 15 kills and two blocks, hitting .250. Teammate Mabrey Shaffmaster had 12 kills.



Louisville hosts No. 13 Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena before taking on Notre Dame on Monday, Nov. 15 in South Bend at 7 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center



Set 1

Carolina handed the Cardinals their worst set loss of the season when the Tar Heels rolled 25-14. UofL let the Heels run out to a 10 point lead at 15-5 on a kill by Kaya Merkler. The Cardinals could not dig their way out of the deficit especially with -.211 hitting at the time. UNC used .495 hitting and strong blocking (four in the set) to overpower the reeling Cards. UofL ended up with .000 hitting and only seven kills.



Set 2

The Cardinals regained their momentum in the second set, running out to an early lead. Three consecutive aces by Elena Scott took the Cardinals up 15-7 and sparked UNC to use a timeout which turned into a 7-0 run in all for Scott. In all, UofL had three aces and three blocks and hit .407 with 11 kills. Carolina's hitting cooled to .036 and the Tar Heels registered only one block and no aces in the 25-11 win for the Cards.



Set 3

UNC erased an early deficit to tie at ten but a 5-0 run powered by Elena Scott's serving took the Cards to 15-10 and forced a UNC timeout. Scott took two more points before Carolina finally got the sideout. When the deficit grew to eight at 19-11 on a kill by Aiko Jones, UNC burned its last timeout. The Cards continued to roll to the 25-18 win.



Set 4

The Cardinals kept a grip on the momentum, taking a 12-7 lead in the fourth to causing a UNC timeout. The Cards did not relent and UNC had to use its final timeout trailing 17-11. The Cardinals withstood a 4-0 run by the Heels that took UNC within three at 20-17. The Tar Heels would not score again as the Cards got to set point at 24-17 on an Aiko Jones block and an ace by Ayden Bartlett ended the match at 25-17.