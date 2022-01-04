Louisville women ready to fight for first national title

At Friday's Final Four game, the Louisville Cardinals will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Louisville Cardinals are taking their fourth trip to the national seminals in 15 seasons under coach Jeff Walz. Louisville, one of three No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field to make it to Minneapolis, plays No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the first game at Target Center on Friday night.

“At least let’s roll the balls out and let’s see what happens,” Walz said. “They might end up being true, but I’d give us a fighting shot at it.”

The Cardinals (29-4) will present plenty of challenges for the Gamecocks (33-2), starting with guard Hailey Van Lith, as intense a player as there is in this tournament, and forward Emily Engstler, a disruptive force on defense who can put the ball in the basket, too.

“If they want to sleep, let them sleep. We’ll come in and do us, and we’re going to do us to the best of our ability,” said Van Lith, who has hit the 20-point mark in all four tournament games.

South Carolina has also been to four Final Fours in 14 years under coach Dawn Staley, but the Gamecocks won the 2017 title. That's one reason for the prominence gap, however slight, between the two programs.

It’s an @UofLAlum party before sending off the team. We’re live from here shortly on @WHAS11. pic.twitter.com/LIq7RizPux — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 1, 2022

“I hear people say, ‘What are you going to do to get over the hump?’ What hump is there to get over, besides winning a national championship?” Walz said Thursday. “I know it would be wonderful, but we’re not going to define the past 15 years on one game.”

Walz is one of 11 coaches all-time to reach four or more Final Fours.

“I’m pretty damn proud of what we’ve done here, and we’re going to continue it,” Walz said.

The Cardinals will be in good company in Minneapolis. The Louisville Alumni Association spent most of Friday at a nearby hotel, gathering fans and alumni to cheer on their hometown team.

