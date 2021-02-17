Louisville basketball postpones Syracuse game due to COVID-19

UofL has only played one game since Jan. 27, a win over Georgia Tech at home Feb. 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville men's basketball team has postponed Wednesday's game against Syracuse following a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the program.

UofL has only played one game since Jan. 27, a win over Georgia Tech at home Feb. 1. Games against Boston College, Virginia and Pitt have also been postponed due to COVID-19.

The team returned to practice Feb. 12 after head coach Chris Mack and three players tested positive earlier in the month. On Feb. 15, assistant coach Dino Gaudio said that while Mack was expected to return to the team this week, two scholarship players and one walk-on would not be available against Syracuse.

Louisville women's basketball, the third-ranked team in the nation, postponed its game against Syracuse Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

This is not the first time COVID-19 has impacted the Louisville basketball programs. The men's team was forced to stop all program activities in the summer of 2020 following a positive test. The women's team had to reschedule games in December.

