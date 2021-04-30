x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Sports

LA Rams add speed with diminutive Louisville WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell’s greatest asset is his pure speed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Los Angeles Rams selected Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell with their first pick in the draft. 

The move supplements their group of pass-catchers for Matthew Stafford with even more speed. 

The Rams used the 57th overall pick on the 5-foot-9 Atwell in a mild surprise for a team that lost four defensive starters to free agency and a trade in the offseason. 

Atwell’s greatest asset is his pure speed, and Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken frequently about his desire to use more field-stretching offensive sets that can exploit his receivers’ quickness.

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed