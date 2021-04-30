LA Rams add speed with diminutive Louisville WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell’s greatest asset is his pure speed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Los Angeles Rams selected Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell with their first pick in the draft.

The move supplements their group of pass-catchers for Matthew Stafford with even more speed.

The Rams used the 57th overall pick on the 5-foot-9 Atwell in a mild surprise for a team that lost four defensive starters to free agency and a trade in the offseason.

Atwell’s greatest asset is his pure speed, and Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken frequently about his desire to use more field-stretching offensive sets that can exploit his receivers’ quickness.

