Louisville City moves forward in playoff win over Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On a team stacked with postseason experience, it was newcomer Jorge Gonzalez who gave Louisville City FC the win over Miami FC in a 1-0 victory.

The win at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night was witnessed by a club-record crowd of over 9,000 people.

"It was amazing," head coach Danny Cruz said of support in t he stands. "Every single one of our players feels an immense sense of pride playing in front of these fans every single week."

"I'm looking forward to feeling it again next week," he said. "It's a big reason we've had success at this place."

In front of a record crowd for a playoff opener, @loucityfc beats Miami FC 1-0 to host an Eastern Conference semifinal next Saturday vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/glQId1oA0T — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 7, 2021

Gonzalez, currently on loan from Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers, made this his fourth goal in purple across all competitions in 18 appearances having missed much of the season's first half due to injury.

A game-winning strike seemed long overdue as LouCity kept out-numbering Miami 7-2 in shots on target.

"We say when someone comes here, we're going to play under our terms." Gonzalez said. "That's what's so special about this stadium. It's really hard to beat us."

LouCity now moves forward to the Eastern Conference Semifinal round next Saturday with a home matchup at 7:30 p.m. against the Charlotte Independence.

