LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) – the professional association for 2,700 men and women who manage sports fields worldwide who are critical to the safety of athletes and coaches.

Every year, STMA presents the industry’s highest honors to members who manage baseball, football, soccer, softball and other sporting playing surfaces at the professional, collegiate, schools (K-12), and parks and recreation levels.

This year, Louisville Slugger Field was selected as the winner of the award for the professional level of baseball.

“Each of these natural grass facilities embody the level of excellence that sports field managers around the country strive for every day,” says Kim Heck, CAE, CEO of STMA. “All of the applicants are true examples of professionalism and represent the unwavering commitment of STMA members to field safety and playability."

A panel of 12 judges independently scored entries based on playability, appearance of surfaces, utilization of innovative solutions, effective use of budget and implementation of a comprehensive agronomic program.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







