Louisville Slugger making Braves 2021 World Series bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since 1995, Louisville Slugger is rolling out commemorative bats for the World Series champion the Atlanta Braves.

“This is one of the most exciting times here at Louisville Slugger,” Louisville Slugger spokesman Rick Redman.

The Louisville Slugger is making four different bats to commemorate the win, a mini bat, two full-sized bats and a special limited edition bat numbered to 100.

All of these bats are made in the museum and factory in Downtown Louisville.

This World Series title is only the fourth for the Braves’ organization. This squad featured a former Louisville Cardinal Adam Duvall.

Duvall’s biggest moment in the postseason came as a grand slam in Game 5 at home in Atlanta. He’s now one of only two Braves to ever hit a grand slam in the World Series.

“That grand slam he hit? That was awesome,” one Louisville Slugger employee said as she dipped the soon-to-be Braves World Series bats in blue paint.

Louisville Slugger partners with all Major League Baseball teams. Redman said that baseball is the company’s passion no matter whose team is printed on the bats each year.

“Baseball is our livelihood, it’s our passion,” Reman said. “We love the game. Many of the people who work for Louisville Slugger love baseball. That’s why a lot of people work for this brand. We love it when we see fans get passionate about their team.”

Redman said that the Atlanta Braves bats are selling quickly, but those bats can be found online and some will be available in-store later this week.

