LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-University of Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield announced Cards quarterback Jawon Pass will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday on his right toe.

Pass, a redshirt junior, injured his toe in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame after rushing for two scores in a 35-17 loss to the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish.

The Columbus, Ga., native earned the start the following week against Eastern Kentucky, going 12-for-19 for 196 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes in a 42-0 win over the Colonels.

In two games this year, Pass completed 24-of-46 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and two scores.

Sophomore Micale Cunningham and freshman Evan Conley have manned quarterback duties since the injury.

The Cardinals host No. 2 Clemson on Saturday at noon.

