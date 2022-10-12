Louisville Volleyball punches their ticket to Omaha; defeats Oregon 3-2

In front of a packed crowd at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville fed off of the energy of its crowd and showed why it is one of the best teams in the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville volleyball team is headed to the Final Four.

In front of a packed crowd at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville fed off of the energy of its crowd and showed why it is one of the best teams in the nation.

The Cards had to dig deep for a second straight national semifinal.

The crowd was concerned for the No. 2-seeded Cardinals early on in Saturday’s Elite Eight match against Oregon as they were down two sets to one.

During the fourth set, tied at 28, Ducks outside hitter Mimi Colyer gets one of her 17 kills. It was almost match point until Cards outside hitter Clair Chaussee saved the day. The set would be tied at 24 and the Cards eventually score, coming back to win set four.

Anna DeBeer led Louisville with 17 kills with six in the fifth set.

The Cards would take the set, leading them back to the Final Four for the second year in a row.

"It's amazing. There was a time in game five, when I thought we would win towards the end, I'm like, 'I cannot believe this place.' To do it two years in a row at Freedom Hall and then at Yum, I don't know if six years ago I thought we'd ever do this," head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said.

Claire Chaussee and Aiko Jones were named All-Regional with Anna DeBeer being voted Regional Most Valuable Player.

The Cards will face the winner of the Wisconsin and Pittsburgh match in Omaha on Dec. 15.

