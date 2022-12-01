NC State beats Louisville 79-63 at KFC Yum! Center

"Bad night for Louisville, give Coach Keatts and his team all the credit in the world," UofL head coach Chris Mack said after the game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite having their best shooting half of the season, Louisville suffered a loss to North Carolina State Wednesday night.

Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of NC State's 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over the Cardinals.

UofL had a season-high 52 points off the bench and shot 60.9% in the second half against NC State and head coach Kevin Keatts, a former assistant coach for Louisville, at the KFC Yum! Center.

Wednesday's loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Cards, who had won six of the last seven games against NC State overall.

"Bad night for Louisville, give Coach Keatts and his team all the credit in the world," UofL head coach Chris Mack said after the game.

Sydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville. Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points.

On Saturday, the Cardinals will play at Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.