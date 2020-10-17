Louisville native Will Smith keeps Dodgers alive in NLCS

Smith hit a three-run go-ahead homer in the sixth to keep the Dodgers in the NLCS for a game six against the Braves Saturday afternoon.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Louisville native and former Cards standout Will Smith kept the Los Angeles Dodgers' hopes alive Friday night with a go-ahead 3-run home run off in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Smith hit the homer off Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith, the first time two players with the same name have faced each other in the MLB postseason. The Dodgers were down 2-1 in the sixth inning — and 3-1 in the series — before the blast.

Will Smith vs. Will Smith.



Advantage, Will Smith. 😱 pic.twitter.com/RxjuhY5hek — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

Graduating from Kentucky Country Day, Smith was a team captain for the University of Louisville baseball team before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old catcher made his major league debut against the New York Mets in 2019, breaking teammate Cody Bellinger's franchise record for most RBIs and home runs in his first 23 games.

While Smith's postseason started rough, he came alive in the Dodgers' NLDS win over the San Diego Padres. He became the first Dodgers player, and youngest player ever, to have a five-hit game in the postseason.

The Braves still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will air at 4:38 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.