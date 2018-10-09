As former Cowboy and three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant live tweeted the Dallas season opener against the Carolina Panthers, one Louisville native caught his eye.

On the Panthers first drive of the game, Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross forced a fumble by Christian McCaffrey on the Dallas 5-yard line, giving the Cowboys possession and neutralizing a major red zone threat.

Bryant congratulated Ross, a Jeffersontown High School alum, tweeting "Good strip Ross."

Good strip Ross — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

The game was Ross' fourth professional game, having signed with the Cowboys after filling a roster spot created by running back Ezekiel Elliott's suspension in 2017. He previously played in the Canadian Football League before signing onto the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in September 2017.

The Cowboys lost the opener 16-8, and Ross finished the game with two tackles and one forced fumble.

© 2018 WHAS-TV