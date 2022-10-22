Louisville Live ushers in new season of UofL men's and women's basketball in front of electric crowd

Louisville Slugger Field was transformed into a large outdoor pep rally Friday night to celebrate to upcoming seasons of UofL men's and women's basketball.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was much fanfare and plenty of hype ahead of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The Cards kicked off a new era of their new head coach coming home.

Kenny Payne and the Cards as well as Coach Jeff Walz with his Final Four women’s program launched with Louisville Live in front of an electric, sold-out crowd at Slugger Field Friday night.

The celebration featured former Cardinal stars Peyton Siva and Angel McCoughtry along with Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow.

Here’s what happened:

3-point competition – It came down to sudden death. Peyton Verhulst got the bragging rights but also a championship belt for the victory.

Slam dunk contest – Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the winner and when Darrell “Dr. Dunkenstein” Griffith hands you the trophy, you know it’s a good day.

“It was amazing man. To see the community out, support both men and women’s teams and the alumni who all came back – to see them all in the building was just amazing,” Siva said.

McCoughtry also shared her feelings of excitement saying, “So much fun – this is the best pre-game show that any program can have. Who gets to have Jack Harlow, Peyton Siva, myself, Coach Walz? It’s amazing.”

The big moment of the event was Coach Kenny Payne’s entrance. It was his first Louisville Live and his first as head coach of the Cards.

Payne, who is a veteran college and NBA Coach, symbolized the return to his roots with thunderous applause. He knew what it was like to be in those shoes as he is considered one of the greats to ever wear a Cardinal uniform.

Overall, it was big night to celebrate both programs that are destined for success.

Louisville men's basketball will have one more scrimmage before the 2022-23 season begins.

On Sunday, the Red and White intrasquad scrimmage will take place at the KFC Yum! Center at 3 p.m.

