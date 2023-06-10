College football fans prepare for major match ups this weekend

The Cardinals and Wildcats both have huge games this Saturday. This is the first time both teams have been ranked since September of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cash register's ring became more frequent at JD Becker on Friday as customers gear up for the biggest games of the season.

"We'll be busy until probably 30 minutes till kick off," Lindsey Goodman, store manager, said.

Goodman said business hasn't slowed down since Monday. Mostly because of Cardinal fans who've stopped by the store more than the Wildcats.

"We've been really busy for the Louisville game and the Notre Dame game," she said. "Since it's sold out, everybody's coming out and getting their gear. And the temperature's dropping, and they have to make sure they're ready for it"

However, customer Zac Passafiume said there's another reason why.

"Cards fans are just more loyal than the Cats," he said.

Passafiume plans to watch Saturday's game from the stands. He said he bought his tickets 3 weeks in advance.

"[I'm] very excited to just have a top 25 match up here at Cardinal Stadium. First time in awhile, so I know the fans are going to be ready and jacked up to get out there and cheer on the guys," he said.

Goodman believes UofL's and Notre Dame's score will be much closer than UK's and Georgia's. But Passafiume said he still has faith in his team.

"I believe Louisville is going to come out ready," he said. "Come out and take care of business tomorrow, so I'm very pumped for it."

Like many others, his adrenaline may help keep him warm. In case it doesn't, Goodman said there's time to pick up a team sweater.

"We have plenty of hoodies and jackets to make sure everybody's ready for the game," she said.

This is the first time both UofL and UK have been ranked since September of 2020.

You can watch the UofL vs. Notre Dame game on WHAS11 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a special postgame show featuring comments from coach Jeff Brohm, highlights and reaction.

The UK vs. Georgia game starts at 7 p.m. and you can watch it on ESPN.

