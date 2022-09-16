First home game for Cards against Florida State

Everything you need to know to prepare for gameday on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first home game this year for the Louisville Cardinals football season is on Friday.

This will be the 87th time the cards will have played on a Friday night.

And home games aren't just a big deal for local fans, but also our local economy.

Experts say with the possibility of larger crowds checking out all Louisville has to offer from downtown, shops and restaurants - that could bring in new revenue.

"I think this will be a year where people have much more confidence in being in crowds, much more confidence in getting out and about," Rebecca Wood with Greater Louisville Inc. said. "I think this is going to be a positive impact that we're going to see all through the sports season, both for football and basketball."

Following last year's season, the athletics department created a survey on fan experience.

"Just improving the experience in the stadium," Austin Hertzler with UofL Athletics Department said.

Hertzler tells WHAS 11 the biggest things they heard from fans was Wi-Fi and concessions.

"Allowing them to be on their phones, access the internet, access their ticket, access the app," Hertzler said.

Part of the better access to Wi-Fi is a $5 million investment at the stadium.

They have also added "grab and go" concession stations and $4 beer stands.

Friday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

MORE SPORTS STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.