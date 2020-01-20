LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards are back in the top 10 after wins over Pittsburgh and No. 3 Duke.

Louisville (15-3) moved five spots forward to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, while the Kentucky Wildcats (13-4) dropped from No. 10 to No. 15 following a loss at South Carolina and a close win at Arkansas.

The Blue Devils fell to No. 8 after their losses to the Cards and Clemson Tigers, and previously undefeated Auburn came in at No. 16 after two SEC losses.

Baylor jumped Gonzaga to take the top spot after wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State. The only undefeated team after this week's games is San Diego State, whose ranked No. 4.

Kentucky will take on Georgia Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. while Louisville will face Georgia Tech Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

