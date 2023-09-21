Louisville hosts Boston College in return to ACC play, aiming to retain share of first place

Louisville is 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and aims to retain a share of first place in the ACC with a visit from Boston College.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC) at Louisville (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC)

Line: Louisville by 13½ according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Louisville leads 8-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The unbeaten Cardinals aim to retain a share of first place in their first ACC game since rallying past Georgia Tech 39-34 on Sept. 1. They're coming off a 21-14 win over Indiana, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive first-half possessions. Boston College travels for the first time and seeks its first league win after erasing most of a 21-point deficit to No. 4 Florida State before falling short 31-29.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville and BC rank 4-5 in the ACC in red zone offense, but Eagles opponents have converted all 13 chances inside the 20. BC ranks last in that category and its 12 red zone touchdowns allowed are second most behind Virginia’s 14. Big-time improvement is needed to stop a Cardinals attack that has converted 12 of 13 opportunities with nine TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos passed for 305 yards and rushed for 95 against FSU. He has 664 yards passing with five touchdowns and ranks seventh among ACC rushers with 231 yards on 41 carries (tied for fourth) and with two TDs.

Louisville receiver Jamari Thrash and running back Jawhar Jordan continued their 1-2 offensive punch for the Cardinals against Indiana. Thrash leads ACC receivers with 329 yards on 14 receptions and is coming off a 159-yard, six-catch outing against Indiana, highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown. Jordan leads ACC rushers with 344 yards — averaging nearly 11 yards per carry — and is tied for fifth with four touchdowns. He carried 18 times for 113 yards with a 25-yard score against Indiana.

FACTS AND FIGURES

All three Eagles games have been decided by three points or fewer. ... Boston College won its last Louisville visit 45-42 in 2017 as AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four TDs. ... The Eagles are 7-12 in ACC openers and 6-12 in conference road openers. ... BC and Louisville each have just two sacks, tied for next to last in the ACC. ... The Cardinals received one vote in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. ... Louisville safety Cam’Ron Kelly tied a career high with 12 tackles against Indiana and made his first interception with the team.

