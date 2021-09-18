x
Late interception return for TD lifts Louisville past UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jaylin Alderman returned an interception off a tipped pass for a 66-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining, giving Louisville a thrilling 42-35 victory over UCF.

The Knights appeared primed to win the back-and-forth contest after intercepting Louisville’s Malik Cunningham off a deflection on the previous play for possession at the Cardinals 41 with under a minute to play. 

But Alderman was there to snatch a tip of Dillon Gabriel’s pass on the next snap, then found room down the right sideline for the TD to spark a delirious celebration for Louisville. 

Cunningham ran for two of his three touchdowns for Louisville. 

