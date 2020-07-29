ACC announces plans for 2020 fall sports season

UofL's football season will look a little different, with the team playing 11 games, including one non-conference opponent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced all seven fall sports will begin competition the week of Sept. 7-12.

The 2020 football season will include 11 games: 10 conference, one non-conference. All non-conference games must be played in the home state and opponents must meet the ACC's medical protocol requirements.

There will be one division, and all 11 games will be played over a 13 week period. Notre Dame will be eligible to compete in the ACC Football Championship. The championship will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19.

Changes to the schedule mean Louisville will not play NC State or Clemson in the 2020 season. The Cards will play Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at home, playing Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia away.

The allowance of one non-conference game means the Governor's Cup could potentially still happen. The SEC has yet to announce plans.

Louisville's home games: Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest



Louisville's away games: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia.



Other team sports (field hockey, women's and men's soccer and volleyball) will play a conference schedule that meets the minimum amount of games. Any additional games against ACC opponents that goes beyond conference-mandated schedules will not count in conference standings. Schools can continue to schedule cross country competitions at their discretion.

Cross country championships will be help on Oct. 30, including all 15 member schools. The field hockey championship will be Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at Duke. Women's and men's soccer championships will include the top four teams. The women's championship will be Nov. 6 and 8, while men's will be Nov. 13 and 15.

Swimming and diving, indoor track and field and fencing has been postponed until at least Sept. 10. Fall competitions for golf, tennis, lacrosse, softball and baseball have been canceled.

UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra said the school is working on how fans might be able to attend games this fall

"While the health and safety of our student athletes is our top priority, we have multiple models under review for as many Cardinals fans as possible to attend games this fall," Tyra said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the health climate and work with local and state officials to communicate fan protocols as we get closer to the start of the season."

Cards fans can visit Louisville Athletics' site for more information on the upcoming season.

