UofL's Dana Evans selected by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

The senior guard guided the Cardinals to a 26-4 record and was honored as ACC Player of the Year and a first team All-American.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville (UofL) Women's Basketball senior point guard Dana Evans was selected thirteenth overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft Thursday night.

Evans guided the Cards to a 26-4 in the 2020-21 season ultimately falling to Stanford in the Elite Eight.

A captain on the team, she lead the ACC in scoring 20 points per game, seventh in the ACC in assists per game at 4.2 and had 59 3-point field goals made which ranked third in the ACC.

She was honored as the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive year and was named a First Team All-American by espnW and Sports Illustrated.

Evans joins a long list of Cardinals drafted in the WNBA Draft including former teammates Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook and Asia Durr.

Congratulations, Dana!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.