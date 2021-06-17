LouCity FC wins first back-to-back games of the season

Louisville City FC beat the Birmingham Legion 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After playing to a draw last month, Louisville City FC got another crack at the Birmingham Legion Wednesday night.

Cameron Lancaster scored the first goal of the game with a penalty kick and the score would stay at 1-0 through the half. A goal in the second half by Napo Matsoso secured the team's win. Louisville City FC beat Birmingham 2-0.

This is the first time Louisville City FC has won back-to-back games this season. With three games scheduled within the same week, Head Coach Danny Cruz said his team held up well, even with several lineup changes.

"That is the definition of a team: when you can make those changes, still perform well and still win a game," Cruz said.

Lynn Family Stadium estimated that just under 10,000 fans attended Wednesday night's game. Following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the stadium recently lifted capacity restrictions for fans.

Louisville City FC's next game is this Saturday against FC Tulsa. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m.

