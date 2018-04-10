LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville City FC players are wearing pink jerseys for the first time in a game next week to raise money to fight against breast cancer.

At the match, cancer survivors will walk out with the team, sing the national anthem and conduct the coin toss.

You can also pick up your own pink jersey for next week. They'll be for sale on Thursday night at Sullivan's Tap House during a Pink Prom fundraising event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pink-out night at Slugger field is Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. as the boys in purple play against North Carolina FC.

A portion of ticket and jersey sales are going to the Pink Prom, a fundraiser happening at the Mellwood Arts Center Oct. 12 to benefit the Norton Cancer Institute.

