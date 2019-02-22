LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Calling all actors or just general lovers of Louisville.

The Louisville City FC is shooting a commercial to help kickstart the 2019 season for back to back champions and they want you in it.

All you have to do is bring your scarves, drums, face paint and all things festive to the Belvedere on West Main Street Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

You can get free pizza from Hometown Pizza, but supplies and space are limited, make sure to show up on time.