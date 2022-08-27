Early goal foils LouCity FC in loss at Miami FC

Thanks to other results around the USL Championship, however, the boys in purple didn’t suffer much for it.

MIAMI — Louisville City FC couldn’t muster an answer Saturday to Miami FC’s lone goal, with a 1-0 defeat ending the club’s 10-game unbeaten streak.

Thanks to other results around the USL Championship, however, the boys in purple didn’t suffer much for it. LouCity maintained its spot atop the Eastern Conference table, and Western Conference leader San Antonio FC lost as well to keep City within two points of the league’s best overall record.

Miami FC forward Kyle Murphy netted the decisive goal in the fourth minute at Riccardo Silva Stadium. While well defended in the box, he managed to slide a shot across his body for the go-ahead strike.

Coach Danny Cruz termed the evening "a big missed opportunity."

"We constantly talk about how we have to start the game the right away and switched off for a moment," Cruz added. "It happened, and against a team like this that sits back, defends their box and gives you 70% of the ball, you can't concede a chance like that. We get the first goal, and it's a completely different game. All in all, it's not good enough in the back there for the first goal and in the attacking box."

The boys in purple went on to out-shot the hosts 19-7, held 68.2% of possession and earned 12 corners. Miami meanwhile placed just one other shot on target the rest of the way.

This marked City’s first loss since June 5, also a 1-0 result at Tampa Bay. The 10-game run — longest across the USL Championship — included nine victories.

Miami FC, which holds a USL Championship playoff position, continued a solid run of form, making it a third straight win.

"We hate losing," said defender Amadou Dia, "and with the quality we have on our team and the depth, we should never be dropping points to any team, really. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. It was a wakeup call for us. We still haven't done anything. Ten games or not, all that matters at the end is we win that championship. We've got to keep pushing."

It was a hard-luck outcome for the visitors given two main chances for City. In the 29th minute, an Enoch Mushagalusa cross landed to Brian Ownby’s head, forcing a diving save at the far post. Carlos Moguel Jr. lined up a free kick from distance in the 82nd minute that also nearly went in, this time at the near post.

According to Stats Perform, LouCity’s expected goals on the night were 1.09 to Miami’s 0.64.

"The result is dictated by conceding early," Cruz said. "...The expectation is we have enough quality to win these games. All in all, we weren't good enough on the night."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.