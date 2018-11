LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville City FC advances to the USL Cup after a win against the NY Red Bulls II.

LCFC headed to the Eastern Conference Finals looking for a return trip to the USL Cup championship match, facing New York for the second year in a row.

Louisville City came out on top with a 5-1 win.

WE'RE GOING TO OUR SECOND STRAIGHT #USLCup! 😈



City smashes @NYRBII for FIVE! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1HlkeDaohG — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) November 3, 2018

