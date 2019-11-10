LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Put on your purple and grab your scarves, Louisville City FC fights to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Swope Park Rangers on Saturday.

The team is hoping to keep its winning streak alive by trying to capture a third USL Cup Championship in three years. This is the final regular-season home game at their current stadium before they move into the Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown.

RELATED: Louisville City FC stadium named Lynn Family Stadium

Head Coach John Hackworth is looking forward to the game with a bit of nostalgia and hope for the future.

"While we are excited to move into our new stadium, I think all of the players, coaches, and fans - really, most importantly the fans. Hopefully, it will be a good night to celebrate one last regular-season game here," he said.

Saturday's game will also be a "Pink Match". The players will wear special uniforms with a pink stripe on them to show support for breast cancer awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

LouCity takes the pitch at 7 p.m. on October 12. Tickets are still available online on SeatGeek.

MORE SPORTS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.