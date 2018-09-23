Louisville City FC clinched their spot in the 2018 USL Playoffs tonight with a 4-0 thrashing of nine-man Ottawa Fury FC in front of nearly 8,000 fans at Slugger Field.

What Happened?

Louisville City returned home Saturday after a well-needed 0-3 road win over Penn FC as the Ottawa Fury made their first and final trip of the season to Slugger Field.

Though the night’s rain began to ease by kickoff, no more than 13 minutes passed before the hosts’ goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh was forced to make an early exit due to injury. Tim Dobrowolski would be his replacement.

Back-and-forth action would continue into the 39th minute when midfielder George Davis IV’s collision with Ottawa’s Carl Haworth near the goalmouth drew a scuffle between the two sides.

In the midst of the altercation, Fury defender Nana Attakora shoved City midfielder Jose Carranza to the ground and earning himself a straight red card. Davis IV would be shown a yellow for his role in the skirmish.

The first strike of the night came one minute into first half stoppage time off a cross served by defender Kyle Smith and headed past Crepeau by none other than Davis IV to give his side the 1-0 lead.

Just two minutes later, it was Oscar Jimenez’s free kick headed by forward Cameron Lancaster that doubled Louisville City’s lead.

The “Boys in Purple” headed into the half with a 2-0 lead.

As the second half of play got underway, Fury FC’s Kevin Olivera clipped Carranza, sending him to the ground an earning the second straight red card of the match for Ottawa.

Playing two men down, little came to fruition for the visitors as pressure from Louisville City became overwhelming for the Fury backline.

A 78th-minute corner from Oscar Jimenez found defender Alexis Souahy whose header gave his side a 3-0 lead.

The fourth and final goal of the night came just five minutes later from Golden Boot leader Cameron Lancaster, his 21st of the season. Lancaster’s strike came off a beautiful assist from Jose Caranza, the club’s fourth assist of the night.

The win for Louisville City clinched a playoff berth for the club, its fourth in as many seasons in USL play. Up next for the “Boys in Purple” is a trip to Coolray Field as the club takes on Atlanta FC II. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.

© Louisville City FC